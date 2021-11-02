(Clarinda) -- With more COVID-19 cases reported, Page County Public Health officials are asking residents to be on their guard.
Thirty-three new cases were reported in the county's latest report issued Monday. Patients in the adult group ages 18-to-40 reported the highest amount of new cases, with 14. County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News residents must use extra diligence now that colder weather has arrived, and get tested for COVID if they experience any symptoms.
"If you have any sort of illness," said Erdman, "go and get tested to make sure that it's not COVID. We're seeing a high prevalence of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) right now, even within adults. So, those symptoms kind of mimic COVID. You've got the standard cold, you have influenza season coming up. Just be aware of what's going on, because we are now running into the time of year where we will have those other illnesses on top of COVID."
Despite the most recent cases, Erdman notes that the county's 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly in the latest report.
"Our 14-day positivity rating did go down just a little bit," said Erdman. "Last week, it was 12.8%. Today (Monday), it's 12.5%. So, I would say we're still seeing cases, but definitely not as much as we were a couple of weeks ago, when we were reporting 30 or 40 every day, or every other day. It's definitely declined a little bit from that."
Another round of COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned in Page County this month. Clinics are scheduled for Wednesday at Wibholm Hall at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda from 9-to-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, November 16th at the Nishna Valley Christian Church in Shenandoah from 9-to-11 a.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. First, second and booster shots of the Moderna vaccine, and first and boost doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available. Though walk-ins are welcome, Erdman advises residents to schedule an appointment by calling 712-850-1212 or 712-850-1509.