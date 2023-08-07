(Shenandoah) -- Safety and guidance are two of the main goals of Shenandoah's new school resource officer.
Shenandoah's City Council recently approved David Erickson to the position. Erickson served the Atlantic Police Department for more than 25 years--the last five as police chief. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Erickson reflected on the number of youth-related programs implemented during his tenure with Atlantic PD.
"One of them was like a kids' camp out, where we take kids during the summer for three days, two nights, all expenses paid through free will donations," said Erickson. "We took these kids out camping to show them that cops were good people. We worked with them on that. We took 6 to 8 year-olds on a zoo trip, where we took them to the zoo for the day. We did Halloween programs. We did Christmas family programs, and also Shop With a Cop--just numerous things like that."
One of nine original applicants, Erickson says he sought the position after speaking with Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray.
"I'd heard through the grapevine that he (Gray) had that SRO position opening up down there," said Erickson. "So, I talked to him and went through the testing, and the final deal was, I got the job."
Erickson says he applied because he missed law enforcement work, and working with kids.
"I was kind of missing the work," said Erickson. "I enjoyed being out in the public, and all that. I was missing the interaction with the work. It's kind of hard to explain. But, it's a calling--it's not a job. When I heard about, I felt like I needed to go back. I was missing all of that."
In addition to providing security, school officials say Erickson will be actively involved in mentoring and character development programs for students. Erickson says the security aspect of his job is important in today's society.
"You hope and pray that nothing ever happens," he said. "But, I think the presence of police officers in the schools with our youth is a big deterrent, and I think it should be everywhere, because kids don't need to go to school worrying if something's going to happen."
In addition to working alongside the district's administrators and instructors, Erickson also looks forward to meeting and getting to know the community's youth. When school isn't in session, Erickson will work the streets as a regular officer. Though Monday was his first official day, Erickson is spending this first week taking training courses. You can hear the full interview with Dave Erickson here: