(Washington) -- Bipartisan efforts continue in the nation's capital to expand families' ability to pay for quality child care.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Cindy Axne have introduced the Improving Child Care for Working Families Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the continuing coronavirus pandemic demonstrated the need for access to affordable child care across the country.
"You know, child care is really critical infrastructure for Iowa families," said Axne. "If folks didn't see that during the pandemic, I sure hope they see it now. So, making sure we have access to affordable, safe child care is really incredibly important to our economic recovery."
Under the bill, the cap on how much families place in dependent care assistance plans, or DCAPs, would increase in order to cover the current costs of child care.
"What that does is allow folks to put away money to pay for their kids' afterschool or before-school expenses, or pre-K child care costs, in general," she said. "What this would do is raise the DCAP limits to $10,500, and codify that into law."
Though the DCAP contribution limit was recently raised as part of the American Rescue Plan passed in Congress and signed by President Biden, the West Des Moines Democrat says the change only applies for 2021.
"DCAP is something that if don't use it, you lose it," said Axne, "and the last thing I wanted parents to do is lose money during COVID. This will make sure in the future parents will actually have the money set aside tax free, so that the hard-earned money that they're saving--which is in many cases is close to 30% of Iowans' take home pay--is there for their children to have good care."
In a written statement, Ernst says child care has long been an issue in Iowa and across the country. She calls the bill "a commonsense solution that will benefit both our small businesses and working moms and dads--and the support of many state and national organizations." Among those supporting the bill are the Iowa Primary Care Association, the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, the Iowa Women's Foundation and the National Taxpayers Union, among others. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.