(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is part of a bipartisan congressional effort to protect the Middle East from aggression from Iran.
At a news conference in Washington Thursday morning, Ernst and members of the Abraham Accords Caucus announced legislation in the U.S. House and Senate to address issues surrounding Iran. The Red Oak Republican says the Deterring Enemy Forces and Enabling National Defense--or DEFEND Act calls on the U.S. defense secretary to seek and cooperate with allies and partners on an integrated air and missile defense system.
"Our bipartisan, bicameral legislation highlights the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council--Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Egypt and other countries identified by the secretary of defense," said Ernst. "This bills also requires the DOD to build a strategy to implement the security cooperation, and craft an assessment of the current threat environment."
Ernst says the proposal is based on the Abraham Accords. Completed under the Trump Administration, the accords entailed a normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. While saying the move was a "strong step for peace in the Middle East," Ernst says Iran is threatening allies and partners through the use of proxy forces, compromising the security of partners and U.S. service members stationed in and around the region.
"The danger is clear and present," she said. "Just yesterday (Wednesday) an American consulate in Iraq was targeted by a malign drone attack--another reminder that the U.S., Israel and our partners have an enduring mission to defend our interests, and deter terror driven by our adversaries."
Ernst says U.S. cooperation with Middle Eastern allies and partners must evolve as Iran changes its strategies.
"As a combat veteran of the global war on terrorism," said Ernst, "I agree with many Americans who want to see our men and women come home from the 20-year long fight. But, radical Islamic terrorist acts can only be deterred and denied if the U.S. enables our allies and partners in the Middle East to step up and take on the threat posed by Iran and its violent extremist proxies."
Ernst introduced the DEFEND Act alongside fellow Abraham Accords Caucus co-chairs Senators Jacky Rosen of Nevada, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Cory Booker of New Jersey. A companion bill has been introduced in the House by fellow caucus members, including Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska.