(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst believes California has no business telling Iowa producers how to raise pork.
Ernst along with Kansas Senator Roger Marshall--members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee--cosponsor the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression or EATS Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the Red Oak Republican says the bill is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent 5-4 vote upholding California's Proposing 12. Approved by the state's voters in 2018, the measure states requires veal calves, breeding pigs, and egg-laying hens to be housed in pens with a minimum 24 feet of floor space. Ernst says she was "shocked and dismayed" by the High Court's ruling.
"Now we have people who are very extreme, with very different ideas on animal agriculture in California telling Iowans and others in animal operations across the country how they should raising their livestock. None of it is based on science. We know how to raise livestock in Iowa. All of it is done scientific, and we treat our animals humanely, but we have people who really have no idea about any of that now how we should raise livestock."
Ernst says her bill would prohibit states like California and local governments from interfering with the agricultural production of another state.
"This initiative in California really is very overreaching," she said. "We want to put that back in the bag, and make sure that Californians aren't determining how Iowa pork producers are doing their business. And, it only impacts the port industry, but it also impacts our poultry industry in Iowa, as well--which is extremely significant."
Despite her proposal, the senator says California will still purchase Iowa pork.
"Certainly, they want that port," said Ernst. "They want that lean source of protein. I'm sure we will still see people that want to purchase it. But, maybe Californians say, 'nope, you can't purchase that type of pork here. That's yet to be determined, But, we're simply saying, 'California, you can't tell our producers how we're going to raise the livestock here in Iowa.'"
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley also supports the bill, which is backed by the Iowa Pork Producers Association, among other groups. You can hear the full interview with Senator Joni Ernst here: