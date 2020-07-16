(Red Oak) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is calling for additional support for child care providers as the COVID-19 pandemic's onslaught continues.
Earlier this week, Ernst along with Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander unveiled the Back to Work Child Care Act Grants Act of 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the Red Oak Republican says continuing child care is vital, as more parents go back to work in the coming months.
"Iowa families really do depend upon the survival of our existing child care providers," said Ernst. "Without more assistance, our moms and dads will lose access to child care, and they will see the costs of child care continue to skyrocket."
Among other things, the proposal would provide nine-month assistance for providers, and ensure a "robust child care sector" is available for families.
"It will support the economic recovery, and help our parents go back to work, by providing some critical resources to help child care providers reopen and stay open," she said, "and then providing safe environments for children, as well, by allowing purchases of PPE, and other types of safety equipment, cleaning supplies, and so forth."
Ernst says the bill will also help child care providers and families address numerous difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
"One is because we had so many employees that were laid off in our general work environment," said Ernst. "Those moms and dads weren't home, so they weren't sending their children to daycare. It then caused their daycare facilities to lay off their employees, because they didn't have as many children going. But then, there were also the barriers of purchasing that equipment--the hand sanitizers, the masks, the gloves--all of those additional resources and expenditures that those child care centers didn't have, because they had decreasing numbers of children."
Under the bill, all child care providers receiving assistance must follow all state and local health and safety guidelines. States would be required to ensure a diverse field of child care setting options for parents, including center-based, family child care and faith-based options. You can hear the full interview with Joni Ernst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.