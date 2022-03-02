(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is among the Republicans attacking President Biden's handling of foreign and domestic issues.
The Red Oak Republican reacted to the president's State of the Union address Tuesday night, in which Biden blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin, and outlined additional steps the U.S. is taking in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In an interview on KMA's 7:05 newscast Wednesday morning, Ernst says Biden has been more reactive than proactive in addressing the Ukrainian crisis, and that he's failing to lead the rest of the world in response to Russian's aggression.
"He (Biden) has waited for many other countries to lead the way," said Ernst. "For example, the U.K.--they were the first ones to move on sanctioning Putin, the man, and then we followed. Then, the U.K. sent more lethal aid to Ukraine, and then we followed. And then, we waited for the Europeans to agree on the Swiss banking system, and then we followed."
Ernst joins fellow Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley in calling for Russian's expulsion from the U.N. Security Council. She says the move would send a strong message of rebuke to Putin and the rest of the world.
"There are so many U.N. members that are upset with what they (Russia) are doing," she said. "This is a made-up war by the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. He is moving with aggressive action into a sovereign nation--for no reason. So, again, the message would be very strong, very clear. And, Russia continues to isolate itself by these disastrous attacks on the Ukraine."
Ernst called the president's proposals to reduce energy dependence on Russia "laughable." Those proposals include releasing drawing off the U.S. oil reserves and increased production of electric vehicles in the country. Instead, Ernst says the country needs more domestic energy production--including expanded oil drilling.
"We need to be drilling more," said Ernst. "We need to provide those jobs to Americans--not just a couple days of relief, then relying on Russia once again. Let's actually produce those jobs and that energy here in the great United States of America. We have the resources and ability to do it, we should be doing it."
The senator also says Biden and congressional Democrats have failed to address issues regarding inflation and supply chain problems. You can hear the full interview with Joni Ernst here: