(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is not giving President Biden high marks for his first 100 days in office.
Hours before the president's first speech before a joint session of Congress, the Red Oak Republican gave what she called "a pre-buttal" on the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday afternoon, criticizing Biden's performance and his initiatives. Ernst says Biden forgot his call for "unity, not division" in his inaugural address by signing a record number of executive orders.
"With a stroke of a pen, he unilaterally created a new migrant crisis," said Ernst, "by reversing the previous administration's successful policies, and ceasing construction of the wall. He also killed thousands of jobs for American workers by canceling the XL pipeline."
Ernst accused the president and Democrats of using a "partisan process" to fast track new spending through she calls "pricey projects," including Biden's proposed infrastructure plan.
"Despite the president's call for us to listen to one another," she said, "the Democrats are planning to once again fast track another $2.2 trillion dollar package being sold on an infrastructure bill, even though it spends less on roads and bridges than it does on parts of the Socialist Green New Deal, and other progressive priorities."
Ernst also praised South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who, likewise, criticized Biden in the GOP rebuttal following the president's speech.
Other area Republicans also sounded off following the president's speech. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley accused Biden of cutting Republicans out of the legislative process--especially with the recent COVID relief package and the infrastructure bill. Grassley says Biden became know as a bipartisan dealmaker from his time in the Senate. He says, quote, "the question is, will his left-wing base let him?" Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves made similar remarks. The Tarkio Republican says, quote, "there's no Republican bridges or Democrat bridges, only the critical infrastructure we all rely on every day. We can--and should--work together to find a bipartisan solution to America's infrastructure problem that focuses on actual infrastructure, without breaking the bank."