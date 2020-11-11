(Washington, D.C.) -- Two KMAland U.S. Senators are retaining their leadership posts in the Republican Party.
Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to keep Iowa Senator Joni Ernst as vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference and Missouri Senator Roy Blunt as Policy Committee Chairman. Ernst survived a bitter fight in her first bid for re-election this year, staving off a challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a very expensive race. Ernst says she is honored to be able to continue representing Iowa.
"I'm so proud of the 99-county tour that I do every single year, that Chuck Grassley has done for 40 years," said Ernst. "To be able to gather those stories from Iowans and take their opportunities and their challenges and their voices and lay it out with the members of this leadership team to make sure that they are represented here to the best of my ability in the United States Senate."
Ernst also noted that she is the lone female on the Senate GOP leadership team.
"As the only female member of the leadership team, it is a great honor to be able to project a conservative woman's voice on the national stage and recognizing that this may have been the GOP year from our women," said Ernst.
Control of the Senate chamber remains up in the air for the new Congress. Republicans are projected to have 50 seats, while Democrats will have 48. Two seats in Georgia will both have runoffs in January. Blunt says the 2020 election sent a strong message that the people of the country want conservative ideas in Congress.
"They want more opportunity," said Blunt. "They want more fairness. They want a strong economy. They don't want the regulators to regulate us out of business. We want every regulation we need and not a single regulation we don't need. They'd like to see what happened in the first three years of the Trump Administration continue to happen. That's a message that we all need to pay close attention to."
Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was re-elected as Senate Majority Leader for an eighth time, while Florida Senator Rick Scott was tapped to lead the Senate GOP fundraising efforts for the 2022 election cycle.