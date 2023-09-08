(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is seeking accountability for federal agencies and the frequency of remote work.
Late last month, Ernst submitted a letter to the Acting Inspector General calling for 24 separate investigations into all major federal agencies and departments in hopes of finding any adverse effects of remote work on the various agencies ability to function. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Ernst says as remote work has become more common place, several federal departments have begun to fall behind in responding to taxpayers needs.
"We've got thousands of veterans calls where our veterans are seeking VA mental health services and those calls go unanswered," said Ernst. "Travelers are cancelling their trips because they can't get passports through the state department because there's so many delays. We have seniors that are facing increased waiting times or unanswered calls at the Social Security Administration."
While telework has become more frequent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ernst says federal agencies have yet to call the majority of their employees back to the office. In her letter to the Acting Inspector General, Ernst also notes nearly 75% of office space is still vacant.
"If they are going to continue with remote working, then we should not be renewing the leases on these extremely expensive buildings in Washington, D.C.," she said. "Why are we paying for unused office space if there's no intent to bring workers back."
Another way Ernst says taxpayer dollars could be more efficient is ensuring workers are receiving the correct pay structure for either working on-site in D.C. or working remote. The Red Oak Republican pointed to concerns over a freedom of information request from "Open the Books," a non-profit watchdog group for government spending, that was seeking the locations of government workers.
"In that report, what they got back was a list of 281,000 employees with their work location redacted, which had never happened before," Ernst emphasized. "Previous reports you would maybe get at the most around 3,000 work locations redacted."
Ernst says federal agencies also need to have adequate requirements ensuring their employees are on the clock from home.
"A lot of folks will say, 'yeah, you can remote work, what's the problem,' and that's great if you actually are working," said Ernst. "What we have seen is that you can go back and see some of the systems that have logins where you can track the work that is done by individuals. Many of them will login first thing in the morning and then log off, and then they won't even log back into their system until right before the end of the work day."
You can hear the full interview with Joni Ernst below: