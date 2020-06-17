(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is calling on Congress to work together to address police brutality issues in the country.
Earlier this week, Ernst participated in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on law enforcement reform, and the community response. In her opening remarks, the Red Oak Republican discussed her personal reaction to the video showing a Minneapolis police officer placing his knee on the throat of George Floyd late last month. Ernst says she was particularly touched by how the African-American called for his mother in his dying breath.
"There's so many of us that are mothers," said Ernst, "and I can't imagine if that had been my daughter--I don't have a son, I have a daughter--if that had been her that had been abused by a person in authority. It should never happen. It should never happen. And, that person in authority was a police officer."
Ernst says Congress needs to recognize the injustice done to black Americans "for a very long time."
"This is a very uncomfortable conversation that some of us are having," she said. "It is very uncomfortable, because we don't like to talk about racism, and we don't like to talk about there might be injustice in this wonderful country. It is a wonderful country, which is why we have the opportunity to come together, and work together to correct some of these things."
Ernst also touted action taken by the Iowa Legislature in response to the George Floyd tragedy. Late last week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a police reform measure. In addition to banning officers' use of chokeholds, the measure also prevents officers previously fired for misconduct from being hired by another Iowa law enforcement agency, mandates yearly anti-bias and de-escalation training, and allows the Iowa Attorney General to prosecute a criminal offense committed by an officer if their actions resulted in death.
"And, here's something else that's pretty darn remarkable about the bill," said Ernst, "is that it passed unanimously in both of our bodies--the House and the Iowa Senate. There was not a single point of dissention. And, I truly hope that within this body we can all come together. There will be some items that maybe we don't agree on. But, let's find a path forward, let's find a way, and let's see if we move forward, and find a unanimous decision."
Ernst rejected calls for defunding police departments, calling such comments "a quick and provocative soundbite," and called for additional support and mental health counselors for officers, with emphasis in de-escalation training. She also called for inclusion of a bipartisan bill closing the so-called law enforcement loophole when it comes to sexual abuse of females in custody as part of a larger police reform package. The senator says this is a particular concern for correctional officers.
"That is where sexual misconduct occurs in our prison systems, where a correctional officer will gain consent of an inmate to have sexual intercourse, or other sexual activity," she said. "Those abuses still exist in our system, as well, and I think not only do we need to address those law enforcement officials that are out on the ground, but we also need to be looking beyond that in other law enforcement and justice situations, where we can make corrections."
Ernst and Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker cosponsor the bill.