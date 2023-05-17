(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst calls on the federal government to step up its efforts to curb the nation's fentanyl crisis.
Ernst and Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine--members of the Senate Armed Services Committee--are leading a bipartisan effort directing increased federal attention to fentanyl trafficking across the U.S. Mexican border. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Ernst says fentanyl has a devastating effect on the country.
"Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-to-45," said Ernst. "And, an estimated 196,000 Americans are dying every single day due to this single drug. That's the equivalent to the death total on 9/11 every 15 days."
The Red Oak Republican says she's using her oversight authority with the U.S. Defense Department to stem the crisis by battling Mexican transnational criminal organizations.
"The culprit is clear," she said. "These Mexican transnational criminal organizations have used the unsecure southern border as an open highway. Ninety percent of fentanyl traffic flows through our southern border. With the end of Title 42, this will only get worse."
Backing Ernst's efforts is Dale Woolery, director of the Iowa Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy. Woolery says fentanyl is a factor in the vast majority of opioid-related deaths in Iowa.
"Synthetic narcotics like fentanyl were implicated in 89% of all of Iowa's opioid death in 2022--showing just how prevalent fentanyl is in the state," said Woolery. "The number of fentanyl-related counterfeit bills seized by law enforcement here in Iowa in 2022 soared to about six times the total from the year before to almost $100,000."
Ernst, Kaine and two U.S. House members--Oklahoma Congressman Stephanie Bice and California Congressman Salud Carbajal, cosponsor the Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act of 2023. Among other things, the bill would declare fetanyl trafficking a national security threat stemming from drug cartels in Mexico, and direct the Pentagon to develop a fentanyl-specific counter-drug strategy, including enhanced cooperation with Mexican defense officials.