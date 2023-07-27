(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst proposes a bill supporting Israel's attempts to normalize relations with the Arab and Islamic world.
Recently, Ernst introduced the Regional Integration and Normalization Act, which would "substantially build" upon the Abraham Accords and related regional integration and multilateral organizations. Signed three years ago, the accords were designed to improve relationships between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and other Arab world countries. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Ernst says the bill is designed to encourage Israel and their Arab neighbors cooperate with each other.
"It's extremely important that Israel and their Arab friends and neighbors are able to work together," said Ernst. "This will provide a level of guidance, as well, coming from the United State, but integrating with other partners. In particular, we would love to see Saudi Arabia joining with Israel to get their relationship much tighter than what we see today."
Currently co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, the Red Oak Republican recently met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog following his address before a joint session of Congress. Ernst says Herzog expressed his appreciation for the accords.
"The Abraham Accords was an incredible feat," said Ernst, "bringing many of these Arab nations to the table with Israel. They're seeing expanded economic opportunities, educational opportunities for their young people between all of those nations. Of course, there is a desire there to see Saudi Arabia maybe, perhaps not join the accords, necessarily, but start on a movement to bring the relationships closer together."
Ernst's proposal comes amidst unrest in Israel this past week in the wake of a vote by the country's government to limit the power of its supreme court. Some observers view it as a move by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to weaken the high court in order to enact an authoritarian government. While saying continuing developments in the country should be monitored, Ernst says the U.S. must not interfere with Israel.
"It really, truly, is up to the people of Israel to determine how their judiciary should work," she said, "just as I would not want to have interference from another country when we are trying to decide how our supreme court should work. So, I do hope that this is something they'll come together on. They'll find the right path forward through the Knesset, through President Herzog and through the prime minister."
You can hear the full interview with Senator Joni Ernst here: