(Washington) -- Fresh off a delegation visit to Germany and Poland, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst calls for more lethal weaponry to be sent to Ukraine.
After leading a senate delegation consisting of 10 senators, Ernst is leading the call for the United States to continue to back Ukraine with weaponry in its war with Russia. Last week, Congress passed, and President Biden signed a Ukrainian Aid Package totaling a $13.6 billion investment in military and humanitarian aid. Ernst says the U.S. should not only provide more weaponry for Ukraine but also back other NATO countries that are closer to the Ukrainian border.
"I believe the U.S. should help facilitate the transfer of the Polish MIG Fighter Jets, and follow up by quickly backfilling Poland with our F-16s," Ernst suggested. "We must also allow the continued flow of lethal aid and weapons into Ukraine at a faster pace. Part of the solution is drawing down from pre-positioned military equipment around the world, including weapons meant for Afghan security forces."
Ernst says a provision is included in the latest aid package to allow Biden to draw from the pre-positioned equipment.
Additionally, President Biden is set to also visit with Polish leaders on Friday, where Ernst says she hopes more communication can be had on how the U.S. can assist the frontlines, saying Poland has "bared the brunt of the NATO response."
"The Polish Army, I have to say, they have stepped up, they've hardened their borders, they're accepting refugees, they are bearing the brunt of the NATO response," Ernst said. "We hope that again the President will discuss with the leadership in those countries on how we can better work as partners and take the fight to Putin through the Ukrainians."
The Red Oak Republican also echoed comments from the White House calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal."
"He has been targeting schools, hospitals, he's killed innocent women and children, and what we need to focus on now is the fight in Ukraine and making sure Ukraine wins this war," Ernst said. "And then certainly we need to make sure Putin is held accountable for these war crimes."
With reports of potential ties being cut between Russia and the U.S., Ernst says it only emphasizes the need to boost other international connections.
"That means we need to continue to put pressure on the Russians, through the Ukrainians, through other diplomatic channels where other friends and allies may still have channels open and available to them," Ernst said. "But we also need to lean on other regimes such as China's Xi Jinping, and let them know it is absolutely unacceptable to continue to support Vladimir Putin as he murders innocent civilians."
Ernst says she hopes the White House and Congress can accelerate the process of providing lethal weaponry to Ukraine.