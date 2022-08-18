(Stanton) -- Community leaders in Montgomery County are expressing their concerns and possible strategies for addressing aging infrastructure and bridges.
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Stanton Tuesday morning to visit with community leaders throughout the county. Most of the discussion surrounded talks of aging infrastructure -- particularly bridges -- and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in November 2021, could assist. During the discussion, Villisca City Council member Tripp Narup says his community currently has two bridges in desperate need of replacement -- but costs have become an issue.
"Each of those bridges is going to cost us in the neighborhood of $2 to $2.5 million to replace, and our average yearly budget is somewhere between $1.5 to $2 million," said Narup. "Replacing either one of those bridges would max out our borrowing capacity."
Villisca councilman Marcus Taylor adds the projects aren't eligible for the Bridge Investment Program due to an 80% cost-share knocking the asking price beneath the required $2.5 million grant floor.
Through the infrastructure law, Iowa is set to receive over $467 million for bridges over the next five years. But, Montgomery County Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson says that number becomes less significant when considering the number of bridges in poor condition.
"I think if you split up the funds that are available by the number of distressed bridges in the state of Iowa, it comes out to, in my head, around $80,000," Peterson explained. "That won't even really get an engineering study."
According to the latest American Road and Transportation Builders Association report, over 4,500 bridges in Iowa -- 19% of the total bridge inventory -- are in poor condition. Peterson says Montgomery County as a whole is in desperate need of bridge repairs and replacement. He adds some have even begun to interrupt school bus routes.
"I know of two places right now -- one's a bridge, and one's a culvert -- that we're trying to get funded that affect the Stanton bus routes, just Stanton, and I know it's that way across the county," said Peterson. "And talking about bridges, we've been fighting FEMA for over two years now on the bridge down on 250th (Street)."
Given the large number of bridges needing repair, Ernst tells KMA News it is essential for the state and counties to prioritize and target those in need to utilize best the funds coming down from the federal government.
"Iowa is one of these states that does have a huge number of bridges, especially for the population in our state," said Ernst. "It's one of those issues that we have to figure out our priorities and make sure we're getting the funding to those communities that need it the most."
More information on the funding for bridges through the infrastructure law and the Bridge Investment Program is available on the U.S. Department of Transportation's website.