(Washington) -- President Biden Tuesday afternoon signed a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages in the country.
Approved by both the U.S. House and Senate, the Respect for Marriage guarantees the federal rights, benefits and obligations of marriages in the federal code for same-sex couples, repeals the Defense of Marriage Act and affirm that public acts, records and proceedings should be recognized by all states. It also codifies the same rights for interracial couples. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was among the Republicans voting in favor of the bill. Ernst defended her vote in a conference call with radio reporters earlier this week. She says the bill not only codifies protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, it also protects religious freedoms.
"We codified religious protections in this bill," said Ernst. "So, we go a step further in the bill in protecting religious institutions than what was already out there in the books. So, I would say this is a win for those that believe in religious freedom, religious liberty."
The Red Oak Republican says the bill also maintains the status quo in Iowa, where gay and interracial marriages are recognized. Ernst, however, also emphasizes the items that aren't in the bill.
"The bill does not provide a federal right for same-sex marriage--that's done by the states," she said. "Iowa already does recognize same-sex marriage. It does not require religious institutions to recognize same-sex marriage. It does not recognize or authorize polygamist marriage."
In addition, Ernst says the bill only applies to government actors, not private individuals or churches. Additionally, the bill includes new and explicit protections for religious institutions that do not wish to recognize or support same-sex marriages. Republican committees in at least six counties have already voted to censure Ernst for her support of the bill. But, the senator stands by her vote.
"They will come after me--I know there's a number of efforts to censure me," said Ernst. "So, what they're doing is censuring me for actually maintaining the status quo, and actually providing greater religious freedoms for everyone across the United States of America."
Iowa Congresswomen Cindy Axne, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks also supported the bill on the House side.