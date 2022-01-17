(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she'll continue to fight for the advancement of renewable fuels--despite a recent court decision dealing another blow to the industry.
Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Growth Energy to reinstate an EPA rule that would have permitted year-round sales of fuel containing as much as 15% ethanol. Last July, a federal appeals court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency, acting at the direction of then-President Trump, exceeded its authority in approving summertime sales of E15 in 2019. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Ernst says the High Court's refusal to hear the appeal is disappointing, and bad for renewable fuels.
"I fought so hard, you know, with this last administration to bring E-15 year-round to all of our drivers, and our consumers and, of course, our ethanol producers," said Ernst. "So, this is a hit to the industry. We will continue to keep working on this issue very hard."
The Red Oak Republican is among those backing a series of bipartisan bills in Congress designed to jump start ethanol-blended fuel sales across the country. But, the Supreme Court's ruling follows other setbacks in recent years, including the Renewable Fuel Standard waivers issued to oil refineries under the Trump Administration, and the drop in gasoline demand from reduced traveling caused by COVID-19. Then, there's the EPA's recent decision to retroactively lower the targeted 2020 Renewable Volume Obligations--or RVOs.
"What we really want to see is a stabilization," she said, "so that our producers know what to expect. What we've seen so far from the Biden Administration, of course, is an unprecedented move. They rolled back the 2020 RVOs, and lowered the 2021 Renewable Volume Obligations. We've also heard rumors now that they're going to open up with 2022, and set those volumes lower. That right now is unconfirmed, but it is something we do expect to come from EPA."
Ernst calls on President Biden to step to the plate and demonstrate the support for the renewable fuel industry he claimed he would provide in the 2020 presidential election.
"While we have had waivers in the past," said Ernst, "I imagine we'll continue to see those waivers with this administration. But, they're also lowering the Renewable Volume Obligations, which is really, really hard on our ethanol producers. We'd love to see more support just as Biden promised during his campaign. But so far, that hasn't been true."
Ernst made her comments while on the road to start her yearly 99-county tour across the state. Monday's itinerary listed stops in Cedar Falls, Parkersburg and Fayette. You can hear the full interview with Senator Joni Ernst here: