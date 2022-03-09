(Washington) -- With record high gas prices and an announced ban on Russian oil, Iowa's two U.S. senators are proposing increased support for biofuels in the country.
In a joint conference call Wednesday morning, Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley announced they're cosponsoring the Homefront Energy Independence Act. Ernst says the bill would institute a permanent ban on Russian oil imports, and replace it with increased production of biofuels in Iowa, and across the country.
"Our new legislation combines parts of several past bills that we've worked on together that would make E-15 available year-round," said Ernst, "establish an E-15 and biodiesel tax credit, direct the EPA to finalize their E-15 labeling rule, and provide for biofuel infrastructure and compatibility with retailers."
Grassley says increased biofuels production and E-15 sales would help lower gas prices in the country.
"When traveling around Iowa," said Grassley, "you see at any gas station E-15 being sold for 30-to-40 cents cheaper. So, E-15 is cheaper than E-10. That's a product that can be used for almost any car since 2003, I believe. And, ethanol has been selling at around a dollar-20 discount to gasoline."
Ernst says a number of Democrats support the legislation--most notably Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. The Red Oak Republican acknowledged their bill is similar to legislation proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds setting renewable fuel standards in Iowa.
"Governor Reynolds would love to see more E-15 consumed in the state of Iowa," she said. "We would love to see that nationally. I think the legislation goes hand-in-hand with what is attempting to achieve, as well. Again, it's a clean burning source of energy, and I think that we would move ahead with this as quickly as possible."
In announcing their proposed legislation, Ernst and Grassley both blasted the Biden Administration's energy policies. While calling President Biden's announced ban on Russian oil imports "long overdue," the senators say Biden puts too much emphasis on electric vehicle production, and not enough on biofuels. Grassley says Biden must support more ethanol production.
"The presidents going to have to realize that he made a mistake last year when he made some of the anti-fossil fuel decisions he made that raised the price of gasoline to where they are today," said Grassley. "I think that it would help very much if he told Congress to move in this direction."
Triple A Iowa currently lists the state's average regular unleaded gas prices at $3.89 a gallon--up a dollar-13 from the average price at this time last year. Iowa's average diesel price is $4.57 a gallon, as compared to last year's average of $3.04 a gallon.