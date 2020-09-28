(Johnston) — Republican Incumbent Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic Challenger Theresa Greenfield say they have different plans for improving health care in the country.
The two candidates met for their first televised debate prior to the November 3rd General Election on Iowa PBS Monday night. Greenfield says Iowa faces a health care crunch in its rural areas.
"Health care is the number one issue on the ballot in November," said Greenfield. "Iowans have preexisting conditions and they want those protections. Families want to keep their children and goodness knows Medicaid expansion has kept our rural hospitals open. I've just talked to too many Iowans across this state who already drive 20 or 30 miles to get health care. Senator Ernst's vote could close our rural hospitals."
Ernst recognized that there is an issue with health care for rural areas, but says plans floated by Democrats would exacerbate the problem.
"The Democrats' plan, which would eventually lead us to Medicare for all, would actually bankrupt about 52 of our rural healthcare systems," said Ernst. "I think that there are ways to address the issue, but certainly putting our rural constituents on the hook is not the way to do it. We are seeing OBGYNs leave the rural areas already because of low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement."
Ernst says she supports a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and supports a plan that would create a government safety net for extreme cases.
"One of the plans that I supported was a bipartisan plan which would provide a government backstop -- a federal government backstop -- for those that have the most expensive medical cases, those that do have preexisting conditions," said Ernst. "This is an issue that is very important to me, because I did grow up in a very modest home with two siblings that have preexisting conditions."
Greenfield says she does not support a Medicare for all approach, instead siding with Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, who is calling for a government-backed public option to go along with private and employer-provided health insurance.
"I've been very clear about my position," said Greenfield. "I don't support Medicare for all, but I do support strengthening and enhancing the Affordable Care Act and making sure that everyone has health care. And in addition to that, building in a public option, which creates competition and brings down those prices. Senator Joni Ernst did the exact opposite. She voted multiple times to end the Affordable Care Act, devastating health care for so many Iowans, who rely on coverage for preexisting conditions; about 1.3 million Iowans."
Greenfield says a repeal of the ACA could lead to increased prescription drug costs.
"I believe health care is a right and we need to make sure that everyone has access to high-quality and affordable health care," said Greenfield. "I think that the way to do that is to strengthen and enhance the Affordable Care Act, build in a public option, creating that competition and bringing down those prices. And of course, making sure that Medicare can negotiate for those prescription drug prices, saving seniors a whole bunch of money, putting some nickels back in their pocket and saving taxpayers about $500 billion."
When asked why Republicans haven’t repealed the ACA and come up with a replacement in her six years as a senator, Ernst said there has not been an option come to the floor that has enough support to pass.
"We need to make sure those insurance companies are covering people with preexisting conditions, so that is a bill that I do support and I am a co-sponsor," said Ernst. "Also working with (Maine Senator) Susan Collins on backstops where the federal government can provide that backstop for those that have the highest and most complex medical conditions. We had a number of different plans and I believe that three of them were brought up in the United States Senate, but all of them lacked the support to get over the finish line."
Democrats have threatened to add additional Supreme Court justices to the court if Republicans confirm President Trump’s current nominee Amy Coney Barrett in anticipation over a health care fight. Both Ernst and Greenfield both stated that they do not favor adding additional justices to the court.