(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst calls it "good governance."
On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Secretary General for Tax Administration announced a audit of Internal Revenue Service employees. The move comes amidst criticism of the Biden Administration for including funding for hiring additional agents as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Ernst tells KMA News she requested the audit, citing an Inspector General's report alleging more than 1,200 employees were found to be delinquent on their own taxes.
"These folks are IRS agents," said Ernst. "They're revenue officers within the department, and as I noted before, even one of their own criminal investigators going after Americans for not paying their taxes is someone who has not paid his taxes, either."
Ernst says she's pleased with the I.G.'s response to her request.
"From this I.G. report, I sent a letter back to the I.G., and asked them to go ahead and audit," she said, "and find out, of those who have cheated the IRS in their taxes, what the repercussions have been, have they been let go, have they been required to pay up on their taxes, and the I.G. responded back to us and said, yes, we will audit the IRS."
The Red Oak Republican says employees found to be cheating on tax returns should pay up, or dismissed from the agency if they're repeat offenders.
"They obviously work for the Internal Revenue Service," said Ernst. "And, if they, themselves, are not contributing the proper amount of revenue to the IRS, they should be dismissed."
Ernst, however, says she doesn't condone the threats of violence made against IRS employees in recent weeks.