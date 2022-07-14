(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst believes the North American Treaty Organization is getting a boost from some recent additions.
Recently, Ernst traveled with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators to Spain for the 2022 NATO Madrid Summit. Prior to arriving in Madrid, the delegation met with officials in Finland and Sweden--two countries recently joining the transatlantic alliance as it continues to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia. Ernst discussed the trip's importance on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"(It was) a very important trip for our bipartisan congressional delegation," said Ernst, "to express support for Finland and Sweden, and to talk over a lot of pressing foreign policy issues with our NATO partners."
Ernst says having Finland and Sweden join NATO is a good move. In addition to having strong militaries, the Red Oak Republican says both countries are active exporters of military equipment.
"There are a number of NATO members that are more consumers of national security," she said, "and this will really just strengthen the NATO alliance. Of course, Finland does have a large border with Russia, so it is great to have them engaging with the NATO alliance, because they have, in the past, fought successfully against the Russians, and will be a welcome addition in case there would be any incursion against Russia against those NATO allies."
While saying Ukraine is holding its own against Russia, Ernst adds NATO members are concerned about Russia's continuing aggression.
"What I did notice amongst the leadership from these other countries," said Ernst, "is that they are extremely concerned about what Russia is doing in Ukraine, and they are concerned about the toppling effect that could have on the rest of Europe should the Ukrainians lapse, and should Ukraine fall to the Russians."
While saying she's been critical of the Biden Administration's perceived lack of leadership in supporting Ukraine, Ernst adds the U.S. is improving in terms of coordinating equipment allocations and overall aide to the country. You can hear the full interview with Senator Joni Ernst here: