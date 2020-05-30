(Glenwood) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she will continue to push the Federal Emergency Management Agency on lingering issues from Missouri River flooding in 2019.
As part of her 99-county tour, Ernst toured levee rehabilitation projects in Fremont County and held a flood recovery discussion with local stakeholders in Mills County Saturday. From what she saw and heard, Ernst says the 2019 flooding has had more lingering effects on infrastructure and the economy than previous events.
"This flood event from 2019 and the lasting impact it has had versus the fairly short timeframe we saw -- not that it was short, but in comparison -- in 2011, the lasting implications from 2019 are very, very significant," said Ernst.
Ernst — along with a number of other Missouri River basin lawmakers — have continued to push the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change their management practices on the river to emphasize flood control as the top priority. Ernst is also backing two bills that passed out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee related to the Corps’ practices and flood mitigation funding. Ernst credits the Corps for its work in repairing damaged levees thus far.
"Certainly, the communication at first was a little rough with the Corps, but we got that ironed out quickly," said Ernst. "I do want to give a huge kudos to Colonel (John) Hudson from the Omaha District and what he has been able to work with his staff and with the contractors that have been engaged in the projects. What we are seeing from them is a hard and fast work ethic making sure that these levees are repaired to protect the citizens in these counties."
Several of the issues raised by constituents at the Mills County meeting dealt with problems local and county governments have had in working with FEMA, the agency responsible for buyouts of flood-damaged properties. Ernst says her office will continue to push the agency for answers.
"The issues that they are having with FEMA -- whether it is from Pacific Junction and what they have experienced with buyouts and demolition dollars -- and all of those things," said Ernst. "We'll be taking some of those comments back and working through our channels with FEMA to get clarification on a number of their programs."
In terms of ongoing levee repair, Ernst’s Fremont County tour included a look at a repaired breach near Percival. She says the repairs made to damaged levees will leave them even stronger than they were prior to the flood.
"We were able to go along the levee that has been built up by the Army Corps of Engineers," said Ernst. "Their project manager was able to point out those areas where the levee had breached, where the Corps has made repairs, some of the changes the Corps has made to that levee system and really explain how it is going to be strengthened through this whole process."
Estimates place the damage caused by prolonged flooding along the river in 2019 at $2.9 billion in Iowa and Nebraska. Nearly one million acres of farmland throughout the Midwest was completely or partially under water for some portion of the year.