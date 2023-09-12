(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is leading an effort to increase access to federal contracts for small businesses.
That's why the Iowa Republican has introduced the "Accountability and Clarity in Contracts to Engage Small Suppliers for Small Businesses," or ACCESS Act. Primarily, the bill would make federal notices such as solicitations easier to understand for small businesses. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, Ernst, who also serves as the ranking member on the U.S. Senate's Small Business Committee, says a large amount of government jargon, a lack of accountability, and misplaced priorities in federal contracting continue to push small businesses to the sideline.
"It is making sure that we actually get plain language out there that really will tell those small businesses what to expect when they're going through federal contracting," said Ernst. "What they're requirements are."
Earlier this year, the Biden Administration announced that an all-time high 26.5% of federal contract dollars were awarded to small businesses--amounting to a nearly $163 billion investment. However, Ernst notes the pool of small businesses continues to shrink, citing that between 2009 and 2021, the number of small businesses receiving government contracts fell from over 121,000 to just over 65,000. The Red Oak Republican believes the large amount of government jargon included can be daunting for small business owners.
"They wrap a lot of these federal contracting announcements up in legalease, that it discourages our small businesses from applying," she said. "So, it's just simply accountability and clarity as the federal government is reaching out to those small businesses and trying to get those contracts in place."
Among other things, the efforts would require government agencies to measure the health and variety of small businesses supporting the industrial base and evaluate large prime contractors' past use of small businesses as subcontractors before granting any awards. In line with the recently introduced legislation, Ernst is also hosting an Entrepreneur Expo at Iowa State University on September 22nd to speak with Iowa small businesses currently navigating the federal procurement process.