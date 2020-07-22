(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has introduced a bill aimed at providing tax relief to the country's front line workers during the pandemic.
As negotiations continue in the Senate over another round of COVID-19 relief, Ernst has introduced the FRNT LINE Act, which would eliminate federal income and payroll taxes for essential workers. In a conference call with reporters, Ernst says those with essential jobs have had to shoulder the load during the pandemic.
"Many of these hardworking men and women face added challenges and personal risks during this pandemic, such as health concerns, reduced access to childcare, transportation interruptions, as well as the emotional toll this pandemic has taken on their lives and loved ones," said Ernst. "These frontline workers are nurses, truck drivers, grocery store workers, childcare providers and so many others who have kept life going."
Ernst says the legislation would suspend federal income taxes to put more money on the paychecks of essential workers.
"I'm formally introducing a bill that would provide suspension of federal income or payroll taxes for wages earned by essential workers during the COVID-19 Federal Emergency Declaration, up to an annual income cap," said Ernst.
The bill has the backing of the National Restuarant Association, Food Industry Association, International Dairy Foods Association and 24 other groups.
"Under my proposal, federal income taxes would be suspended for federal workers up to an annual income cap set at the highest level of pay for an enlisted in the United State Armed Forces," said Ernst. "Additionally, the bill would provide suspension of federal payroll taxes for essential workers who earn up to $50,000 annually."
The tax suspension would be retroactive to April 1st and will last until the federal emergency declaration is lifted or December 31st. Essential workers eligible for the program would be those identified by the Department of Homeland Security in March. Ernst says it's critical to keep essential workers in their positions.
"Our nation can't weather this COVID-19 pandemic without our essential workforce," said Ernst. "We're upholding our most critical infrastructure and industries, ensuring Americans are fed and providing care for our loved ones. Whether it's a nurse working extra hours to save lives at our local hospitals, or a truck driver who is on the road every day to ensure the safety of our nation's food supply, or the clerk at our local grocery stores, these folks are the heroes who will help America beat this pandemic."
The full text of the bill can be found here.