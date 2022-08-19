(Washington, D.C.) -- Like many Republican lawmakers, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is disappointed in how the Department of Justice has handled the recent raid on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Early last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant on the 45th president's Palm Beach, Florida home and club in connection with possibly classified documents Trump had brought from the White House, according to those familiar with the situation. On top of calling the FBI raid of a former president's home unprecedented, Ernst criticized the response from Attorney General Merrick Garland -- who gave a short press conference days after the raid, where he called for the search warrant to be unsealed.
"The fact that it took days for the attorney general to come forward and do a statement is really inexcusable," said Ernst. "We should have heard from the attorney general right away, and he says he is the one that signed the application for the warrant. So, we expected to hear more from him."
According to reports, officers seized 27 boxes from Mar-a-Lago, with 11 containing classified documents -- including top secret information. After the search warrant was released late last week, it was revealed there was probable cause indicating Trump had violated the Espionage Act.
Nonetheless, Ernst called for more transparency from the Justice Department and FBI -- which is under the direction of Trump-appointed Christopher Wray -- moving forward, given the public interest in the case.
"We haven't seen any transparency, so it really just makes you wonder what the heck is going on," said Ernst. "And we have a lot of concerns when we have a Justice Department that's being run like this. We need more transparency and I think the people have the need to know and they should know."
As of Friday morning, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart -- who signed off on the warrant -- is willing to reveal a redacted version of the affidavit for the warrant -- which is expected to include further details as to the reasons behind the raid. However, the Justice Department has pushed back, arguing that doing so would compromise their ongoing investigation.