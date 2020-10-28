(Red Oak) — Incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst says it’s Iowans who will decide the outcome of her race and not outside campaign contributions.
Ernst — who is locked in a tight battle to retain her seat against Democrat Theresa Greenfield — kicked off a statewide RV tour Wednesday in Red Oak as her final push in the race begins.
"My gut is saying real good things about this election cycle here in Iowa," said Ernst. "It's been a rough haul, no doubt about it. But, I've been able to represent Iowa for the last six years. I've dedicated my life to serving them: our farmers, our veterans, our working families. I feel good, and I'm asking for their support for the next six years."
With control of the Senate hanging in the balance this cycle, Iowa has seen an influx of spending on the race, including over $100 million of money from outside of the state. Greenfield has more than doubled the amount of fundraising dollars Ernst has brought in this cycle. However, Ernst says it’s not money that will determine this race.
"We know that dollars -- especially those dollars from New York City and San Francisco that are supporting my opponent -- they don't go to the polls and vote," said Ernst. "Iowans vote. Iowans can't be bought."
Ernst points to enthusiastic crowds at GOP events, including over 20,000 who showed up to see President Trump Tuesday in Omaha — an event Ernst attended.
"They're masked up, they're enthusiastic and they know that it's different with COVID, but they are still coming out and being supportive," said Ernst. "That's what I've felt all across the state of Iowa, which tells me we are going to have a good outcome Tuesday evening."
Ernst told the crowd in Red Oak that every politician will say the current election is the most consequential in history, but she says her race could have implications for the whole country.
"Chuck Schumer has already outlined what he wants to do if he's the majority leader," said Ernst. "And it would be very detrimental to who we fundamentally are as a United States of America."
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at the kickoff event to introduce Ernst. Other stops Wednesday include Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Des Moines and Bondurant. On Thursday, Ernst will appear with Vice President Mike Pence in Des Moines, as well as at stops in Adel with Senator Chuck Grassley and Denison with Congressional candidate Randy Feenstra.