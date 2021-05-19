(Hamburg) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she was "overwhelmed and thankful" once ground was broken on a project to raise a levee near Hamburg.
Earlier this month, officials with the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began work on a project to raise the Ditch 6 Levee southwest of the community by eight feet. The city had previously raised the levee before the 2011 Missouri River flood, keeping water out of the community. However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forced the city to remove the extra protection because it was not authorized, causing the city to be flooded in 2019. Ernst says she has seen firsthand the impact of the flooding on Hamburg.
"The city of Hamburg has just been bombarded, even going back prior to 2011," said Ernst. "The levee issue has really come up in the last decade or so. I served in that area as a National Guardsman responding to those floods back in 2011. Now being able to serve in the United States Senate and actual work with the Corps and get some things done in this area has been a tremendous experience."
The improvements to the Hamburg levee were made possible by a number of new federal laws, including several spearheaded by Ernst. One authority allows the Corps to leave temporary fixes -- like the one in Hamburg -- in place if they feel they would help with future flooding.
"It allows them to make them permanent," said Ernst. "It also gives the Army Corps the authority to go ahead and review whether temporary flood control structures it has constructed should be made permanent. It allows the local cost-share for making them permanent to be waived for communities that are small or financially disadvantaged or at risk of recurring flooding."
Another Ernst-backed provision would allow the federal government to foot the bill of small flood control projects for communities like Hamburg and get started on the projects without Congressional approval.
"It gives the Corps discretion to complete small control projects at 100% federal cost-share for those qualifying communities," said Ernst. "It does give communities like Hamburg multiple opportunities to address their specific needs."
Aside from flood control structures, Ernst says conversations are ongoing between stakeholders and the Corps on ways to mitigate future flooding. Ernst says the Corps' Master Manual now requires them to prioritize flood mitigation, but says states upriver of Iowa can also impact conditions.
"It does contribute when they are releasing water from their flood control structures," said Ernst. "It impacts our citizens in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. So, we're engaged in those ongoing discussions. We haven't found the right solution yet that works for all of our states, but guaranteed I'll continue fighting to make sure our citizens in Iowa are protected from the bad effects of decisions made by the Corps of Engineers or by those upstream states."
Hamburg officials say the town lost 73 homes in the 2019 flooding and are working to rebuild housing stock. Ernst made her comments on KMA's Morning Line Program Wednesday morning. You can hear her full interview below.