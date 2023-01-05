(Red Oak) -- Proponents of bringing high-speed fiber internet services to Red Oak are hoping federal lawmakers can provide guidance and assistance moving forward.
That's why the Montgomery County Development Corporation's Broadband Committee held a meeting with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst Thursday morning to discuss the situation in Red Oak and other communities in KMAland when it comes to access to fiber optic internet services. Jason Orme is a member of the committee. Orme tells KMA News a good portion of the fiber that has been provided in the more rural areas has been courtesy of grant funding such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development's ReConnect program. However, communities such as Red Oak are in a unique situation that withholds them from that grant funding.
"Lots of our community members are seeing fiber go in in the county in rural areas and that's because these telecommunications companies have received grants to get fiber in some of those rural areas," said Orme. "But, because of the self-reporting nature of speeds inside Red Oak city limits, Red Oak doesn't actually qualify for these ReConnect grants."
Farmers Mutual Telephone Company had submitted an over $34 million project application for the USDA's ReConnect 3 program that would have provided fiber to several communities, including Red Oak. However, they were denied primarily due to the services in the area that already met the federal requirement of internet speeds considered "served" at 100 megabytes download and 20 megabytes upload.
Thus, Orme and other members on the broadband committee are hoping Ernst and others at the federal level may be able to ensure incumbent companies, or those already providing services such as CenturyLink and Mediacom, are held accountable for self-reporting to the state's Office of the Chief Information Officer.
"Both the speeds and the reliability of their service, because quite frankly, if they were satisfying the needs of their community, the fiber committee of MCDC and those like it wouldn't be necessary," Orme emphasized. "The reason we're here is because we've done surveys and we've polled our audience base and we know it's a problem. We also know that as we've invested in housing in Red Oak and the surrounding area and communities like Red Oak, high speed internet is an issue."
As MCDC works to add new housing developments, Orme says they have also had difficulties in encouraging the companies to expand broadband services to the new housing to draw potential homeowners to the community. While saying the ReConnect program may be in good faith, Orme says the hope of receiving federal dollars may also be stalling developments a company could make on its own.
"It's really unclear if they're going to qualify if they're going to qualify for ReConnect money in the future or if they're not," he said. "The issue is once they start laying fiber in a community like Red Oak, they prevent themselves from qualify for ReConnect money ever in the future, because now we're 'served.' So if I go ahead and invest in this infrastructure on my own, the federal government is not going to pay me to finish it."
However, Orme also acknowledged the roughly $16 million investment in laying fiber in all of Red Oak is risky, with projects like it only generating a roughly 4-to-5% return on investment. But, he says the committee still feels fiber is an investment that can withstand future technological developments and demands, which is why they're calling on Ernst and other officials to create a more efficient support system.
"As the needs continue to rise for speeds for all these customers," he said, "whether it's streaming, video conferencing, all the different things people utilize broadband for now, we feel that fiber really has the longest runway to be able to offer more speeds as the demand is there."
Following her meeting with the MCDC Committee, Ernst acknowledged that programs such as ReConnect have not made the intended impact on mid-sized communities such as Red Oak, and more pressure should be put on the current large providers.
"We're stumbling in some of these smaller communities like Red Oak or mid-sized communities in actually getting that fiber to the home -- we still have a lot of coax cable that comes into our homes," said Ernst. "To draw younger people and employees that want to work remotely, we have to have that high-speed internet access and we just don't have that capability being provided by some of these major providers right now."
However, Orme adds some progress has been made between the MCDC committee and FMTC after the Stanton-based company agreed to lay fiber in a new housing development on the north end of Red Oak. Officials with FMTC have previously said the basic infrastructure is in place in Red Oak to progressively begin installing fiber to the home.