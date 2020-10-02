(Washington, D.C.) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst — a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — says President Trump’s pick to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court is well qualified.
Ernst met with Amy Coney Barrett Thursday. Barrett was nominated last weekend to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"She has extraordinary qualifications," said Ernst. "You are a mother, and I have a very wonderful young daughter as well. I appreciate the example that you are setting for so many young women across this nation. As I stated earlier, this is what a mom can do."
Democrats have questioned Barrett’s nomination, saying her past involvement with religious groups would all but assure her position on certain issues. Ernst called on the attacks to stop.
"In this nomination process and through the vetting that we will do through Judiciary, we will be basing our decision based upon her qualifications and her character, not her faith," said Ernst. "I believe that the judge is very well qualified and it is something that we will address during the Judiciary Committee hearings. I do hope that my friends across the aisle will stop these unwarranted attacks based on faith."
Barrett is scheduled to have a confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee October 12th with a committee vote October 22nd. A vote in the full Senate on her confirmation has not yet been set.