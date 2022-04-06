(Washington) -- Food insecurity is the next global pandemic--unless the war in Ukraine ends soon.
That's the message sent by members of a panel holding a briefing regarding Wednesday afternoon regarding the threats posed by continuing Russian aggression against Ukraine to world agriculture and food security. Chaired by Republican Senators Joni Ernst of Iowa and Roger Marshall of Kansas, the panel featured three members of the Ukrainian Civil Society, who called on increased military and financial support from the U.S. and NATO countries. Currently, Ukraine provides 10% of the world wheat exports, 15% of the corn exports and 50% of the global sunflower exports. Marshall says the Ukrainian war is brewing "a perfect storm" in the Black Sea, and food insecurity will engulf the entire world if Russia's attacks against Ukraine continue.
"I think the stage is set for another Arab Spring," said Marshall. "It's important for all Americans to understand we will not be immune from this impending food insecurity plague. Americans and all citizens of the world will see empty grocery shelves, and undoubtedly feel the sting when they check out at the cash register."
Marshall says the continuing war is preventing crop production in Ukraine. Ernst says Ukrainian crop production is expected to drop by 40-to-45% due to the lack of fertilizer, pesticides and diesel fuel. The Red Oak Republican accused Russia of using food as a weapon against Ukraine, and targeting agriculture.
"The best and quickest way to address the food security crisis is for Ukraine to win the war," said Ermst. "That is an absolute must. And, they can win, and I know they can win. These women that are here with us today know they can win, if the United States and NATO properly equips them to win the war."
Daria Kalenuk is co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, a powerful national organization that has shaped Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation and efforts. Kalenuk says the Russian military is demoralized by its lack of progress in the war, and called for the U.S. and other countries to provide more military assistance--including ammunition, tanks, fighter jets, even GPS systems--to help Ukraine defeat Vladimir Putin's army.
"We don't want people in Africa, or in the Middle East to suffer," said Kalenuk, "to face famine just six months ago, ahead of us."
Wednesday's briefing followed President Biden's call for additional sanctions against Russia, and for Putin to be tried for war crimes in connection with this week's mass killings in Bucha.