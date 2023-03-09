(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is among those concerned about Mexico's proposed ban of genetically-modified corn from the U.S.
Ernst and fellow Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley recent sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, demanding intervention from the Biden Administration on Mexico's plan to curtail exports of GMO corn. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Ernst says Tai recently initiated the first step in disputing Mexico's "baseless biotech corn ban."
"This took months of pressure from Senator Grassley and I," said Ernst, "but, we need to intervene, make sure that it stops, and makes sure Mexico honors their agreement and commitments made under the USMCA."
Ernst hopes the intervention isn't too late for Iowa farmers. The Red Oak Republican says the ban would have a devastating impact on the U.S. farm economy.
"We took the time and looked at a 10-year forecast," she said. "It shows that the ban would cost our economy close to $74 billion in economic output. We would see a decrease in the gross domestic product by about $30 billion, and it would cost the U.S. about 32,000 jobs. And, just think of Iowa--all of our farmers that are growing the corn, all of those that work on moving the corn. This is just a big deal, because so much of that corn is sold to Mexico."
In addition, Ernst says Mexico must be assured of GMO corn's safety.
"We also need the Mexican leaders to know and understand that GMO corn is healthy--it's not anything bad," said Ernst. "We don't know why they're worried about GMOs. They're good, safe productions, and certainly, we know that coming from the United States, we've got good, quality corn."
