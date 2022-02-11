(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst wants to hold President Biden and congressional Democrats responsible for inflation.
That's why the Red Oak Republican is among the cosponsors the PRICE Act. PRICE is an acronym for Providing Reports on Inflation Costs and Economic Impact Act. In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Ernst say the proposal is in reaction to the U.S. Labor Department's latest report indicating consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month from a year earlier--the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982. She also blames the Biden Administration for reckless spending, causing increased prices on goods and gasoline. Ernst says the measure would require any bill from Congress to include a report on how it will impact inflation.
"Specifically, all proposed spending by the federal government will have to include a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, detailing the impact on prices and paychecks," said Ernst. "We need to stop the out-of-control government spending. The PRICE Act will pull back the curtain, and give Iowans and all Americans a clear view of who in Washington is causing them to spend more at the grocery store, and the pump and on their heating bills."
Ernst says concerns regarding inflation were expressed during recent stops as part of her 99-county tour of the state. She says supply chain issues are also causing employers to lay off workers--another factor in the high inflation rate.
"We see that it impacts how many people they can keep on board as employees," she said. "So, there's additional layoffs in that area. They're not able to get the goods into their warehouses to produce and manufacture. So, they are jacking up prices. The fact that we are not able to get those containers into our ports, and pushed out across the country, all of that is impacting the cost."
Though COVID-19 is still causing worldwide supply chain issues, Ernst says the country must get past the pandemic.
"At some point, we have to move into an endemic, rather than continuing with the pandemic," said Ernst. "I think here in the United States, we are getting much better situated to make sure we can move employees back into the workforce, and make sure that they are adequately protected--whether it's through vaccinations, or other safety measures that are put in place by companies. So, we really have to learn to live with the virus. I think it is going to be around for a while. But, we have to move our supply chain back into order."
Fellow Republican senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana and Rick Scott of Florida cosponsor the measure.