(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says her constituents are telling her that another round of COVID-19 relief is needed soon.
Multiple proposals have popped up as Congress works to get a package put together before ending the session. Ernst has not indicated which potential proposal she would be open to supporting.
"We do have a targeted relief bill that has been presented, and we also have those that are working on the bipartisan working group," said Ernst. "Regardless of how we end up getting this done, I do think that it is important that we get this done."
Ernst recently introduced the Mobilize America Act, which would help secure the supply chain for needed items if demand increases again -- similar to the beginning of the pandemic. Ernst says the bill provides incentives for items made domestically.
"It would provide incentive for manufacturers to develop those pharmaceuticals and those protective pieces of equipment -- medical equipment and supplies -- here in the United States," said Ernst. "I do encourage and look forward to working with Democrats and Republicans on this piece of legislation."
A bipartisan group of senators last week proposed a $908 billion package that includes no direct payments to Americans, but does add $300 per week to unemployment benefits. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this week countered with a $916 billion proposal on behalf of President Trump. That package reportedly includes no additional unemployment relief, but does include a $600 direct payment to every American and liability protections for businesses.