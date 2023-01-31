(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is once again calling for action keeping illegal immigrants accused in violent crimes behind bars.
The Red Oak Republican Tuesday reintroduced "Sarah's Law," a bill named after Sarah Root-- a 21-year-old from Council Bluffs who was struck and killed in Omaha by an illegal immigrant -- Edwin Mejia -- who was driving drunk. Local authorities requested U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement place a hold on Mejia, but they declined. He posted bond and remains a fugitive at-large to this day. Ernst's proposal would require federal authorities to keep illegal immigrants criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person in jail. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Ernst says the bill's reintroduction marks the 7th anniversary of the incident that took Sarah's life.
"What it does is it allows federal law enforcement to detain and prosecute these violent criminals," said Ernst. "It's very common sense. It's a way we can help other families seek justice, where we see that Michelle Root, Sarah's mother, has not been able to see justice."
Under current law, Ernst says it's difficult to detain illegals charged with serious crimes, or arrest them again.
"We know that many of illegal migrants, many of them will have assumed names, they will have different identities," she said. "They do have ways of fading back into the shadows. And so, when they are released on bond, they, of course, are going to try to get away. This is what we're trying to prevent, is the escape and evasion of those who are charged with maiming or murdering another person in the United States."
Sarah's mother Michelle, who lives in Modale, says she appreciates the representation of Ernst and fellow Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley in this matter.
"I'm fortunate enough to live in Iowa to have the great representation that we have," said Michelle. "They reached out to me, and it was real soon after Sarah's death, and we started working on getting something together so that another family did not have to go through the things we went through."
Michelle also admits frustration over the lack of action on the bill in Congress. She also questions why illegals are protected under U.S. laws such as the Privacy Act, for example, preventing the gathering of further information on suspects.
"I'm still angry, but I'm not as professional as I should have been in the beginning," she said. "And, I used some words that I probably shouldn't have used. But, it was like, how do they have our American citizen laws attached to them if they're not here in our country legally? How can they have the Privacy Act if they're not a legal citizen, because if it would have been an American citizen or a legal person in our country, I would have been able to get this information."
Ernsts blames Senate Democrats for blocking previous attempts in passing the bill. The measure's introduction comes as the senator and other Republicans continue to attack President Biden's immigration policies. You can hear the full interview with Senator Joni Ernst and Michelle Root here: