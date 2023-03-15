(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is among the chorus of Midwestern congressional representatives calling for year-round sales of E-15 fuels.
Ernst is one of the supporters of the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retainer Choice Act, which would allow permanent, year-round sales of ethanol blends higher than 10%. The measure follows a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency delaying 12-month sales of the fuel blend until 2024. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, the Red Oak Republican called the EPA's decision "disappointing."
"I have been working so hard on our renewable fuels sector for so long," said Ernst. "It's disappointing that they have delayed this for yet another year. We're getting very, very tired of the administration not fully embracing E-15 year round, and instead, we're relying on these emergency waivers that allow us to do E-15 year round."
Presently, E-15 sales are only allowed during the summer months. Ernst believes Iowa farmers, especially, need more certainty about the fuel's availability.
"This is a good product, and it reduces our carbon footprint," she said. "So, let's move forward on it now."
Ernst blames President Biden's promotion of electric vehicle production for the lack of support of ethanol-blended gasoline.
"He (Biden) really hasn't put the time and attention into renewable fuels like we thought he would," said Ernst. "I know he wants to be environmentally-friendly, but instead, he's learning on electric vehicles. We all know that many of those components of electric vehicles are being mined and manufactured in China. So, I would say let's use a home-grown fuel, and that's exactly what we have in the heartland--especially in Iowa--our corn-made ethanol. Let's just invest on that and focus on renewables, instead of fantasy land, plug-in vehicles."
Other U.S. senators cosponsoring the bill include Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.