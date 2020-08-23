(Des Moines) — The 2020 Republican National Convention will have a distinctive Iowa flair to it.
Reports indicate Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Joni Ernst will both make speeches at the four-night event, which will be held in a hybrid format. The official nomination of Donald Trump for President and Mike Pence for Vice President is scheduled to take place Monday night with delegates in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Reynolds is scheduled to make her speech Tuesday night in a recorded format, while Ernst delivers her remarks Wednesday. The prime-time portion of the convention will take place Monday-Thursday from 8-10 p.m. Central Time.