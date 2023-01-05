(Washington, D.C.) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says a deadlock to pick a Speaker of the House could be sending the wrong message to foreign adversaries.
As of Thursday afternoon, members of the House of Representatives have failed to elect a Speaker of the House. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California – the presumed frontrunner for the position – has failed to receive the required votes after a small portion of his party refused to support him. Ernst was in Washington, D.C. Tuesday as the Senate met briefly before going on a recess for most of January. Following a town hall meeting in Glenwood Thursday, Ernst said the growing deadlock in the other chamber is frustrating.
"What I get concerned about is that this is being spread out to other governments around the world," said Ernst. "We want to make sure and reassure everyone that we are going to have a fair process and that we are going to have a solid governing body at the end of the day after this discussion is over."
Until a new speaker is elected, members of the House cannot be sworn into their seats and no rules can be established for debate. Ernst says Congress has enough on its plate heading into this year.
"We need to be working on our 2023 Farm Bill that needs to be re-authorized," said Ernst. "There will be other bills that have to be re-authorized. We have to have a budget. We have to have appropriations. If they continue this, then it's disrupting what we're able to get done as members of Congress. It's important that we do our work. They will need to recognize that and find a consensus around a leader."
Republican opponents of McCarthy have asked for greater concessions, including committee assignments, in exchange for their support.