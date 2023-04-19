(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says new rules regarding college financial aid could hurt students from farm families.
Ernst and fellow Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley recently introduced a bill that would restore agriculture-based exemptions under the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Under the FAFSA Simplification Act, Ernst says family farmland and small ag-related businesses would be declared assets. The Red Oak Republican voiced concerns on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"We know that these family farms are unique business models," said Ernst. "They have seasonal income, they'll have seasonal debt, and the FAFSA Simplification Act doesn't take this into account when we have family that are applying for student financial aid. So, we're introducing this bill to restore those exemptions for family farmland and small businesses, and to give our rural families a clear picture of their estimated cost to their student."
Ernst says restoring the exemptions is important to students and rural families.
"We want to make sure that those who need to access federal student aid that they're able to do that," she said. "It's very important that we don't want to see changes that would cut out a lot of our farm families' kids."
Ernst says removing the exemptions would be detrimental to college-bound students.
"Certainly, if you have a family farm, what the federal government is trying to do is declare that as an asset," said Ernst. "But, sometimes we all know you can be land rich and cash poor. And, it's not as if families are going to sell their land to pay for a student's education. So, this would limit the ability of rural kids from obtaining federal student financial aid."
The senator believes federal officials are attempting to take financial aid away from rural students to provide more opportunities to those from urban areas--something she says isn't fair. You can hear the full interview with Senator Joni Ernst here: