(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is calling for bipartisan action stopping China from swallowing up U.S. farmland.
Ernst and Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow--the chair of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee--propose an overhaul of the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, which became law in 1978. In a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning, Ernst says their bill would prevent China from threatening American food security and national security by buying up agricultural land in the U.S.
"Our legislation would strengthen oversight authority at USDA to further investigate foreign investment in our agricultural industry," said Ernst, "allow USDA to upgrade the tools available to them to combat nefarious interest in American farmland, develop a database of ag land by foreign persons that is publicly available to the taxpayer, and create an audit of this ownership."
While saying the bill would not prevent China from purchasing farmland, the Red Oak Republican says it would give the USDA and FDA "a seat at the table" in foreign investment reviews.
"So, the bill doesn't outright prohibit, but it does overhaul," she said. "So, it strengthens our hand when we see foreign investment come into not just Iowa, but all across the United States."
While claiming foreign ownership covers approximately 384,000 acres of farmland in the U.S., Ernst has no information on the concentration of Chinese ownership of Iowa farmland.
"We have done a good job as a state in prohibiting that foreign ownership to a large extent," said Ernst. "But what we see across the United States, many states don't have the same prohibitions in place."
Ernst's proposal comes in the wake of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an attempt to shore up relations between the two countries.