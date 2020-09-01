(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says KMAland businesses are holding their own despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Ernst stopped in southwest Iowa over the weekend to visit with area business people on how COVID-19 is impacting the local economy. The senator's trip include a visit to Lisle Corporation in Clarinda, and a main street tour of Bedford. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Ernst says business people she talked to were optimistic of their suvival chances during the pandemic.
"You know, many of them have had to change their daily business through COVID," said Ernst. "Many of those tried different avenues, whether it was, you know, doing takeout for local businesses, of course, that they spoke about around our community. But, they have been able to get through with, like I said, the state and federal support. But, all of them are pretty optimistic about where they go, even as they go through COVID-19 recovery."
The Red Oak Republican remains hopeful a deal can be reached between congressional negotiators and the White House on a new COVID-19 relief package before the end of the month.
"In the Senate, we are working dilligently on a targeted COVID-19 relief package," she said, "one that we hope Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi can agree to. Of course, there's supports in there for agriculture, supports for child care--which is something that I have been working extensively on, and we want to make sure that we are providing that relief to Iowans."
Ernst says she, along with Iowa Senator Charles Grassley, continue to push for funding for ethanol and biofuels companies in the next relief measure.
"What we have included now is a $20 billion fund that would go the USDA secretary, (Sonny) Perdue," said Ernst. "It does allow some discretion on how to use those dollars for biofuels. But, Senator Grassley and I have gone a step further, and we have a plan that would reimburse biofuel producers for feed stock, due to the decreased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic."
However, Ernst says an unemployment benefits extension's inclusion in the bill is up for debate. She says reimbursements for those impacted by COVID-19 related job losses should not be greater that what someone would make in a regular employment setting.
"We have so many employers that are opening their businesses," she said. "They have had their businesses open, but because their employees are making so much more from unemployment, or were through the end of the July, they weren't able to get them back to work. What we would like to see is something that could support those folks who are not able to go back to work, and make sure they are able to put food on their table, or pay their mortgage or their rent."
You can hear the full interview with Joni Ernst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.