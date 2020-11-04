(Des Moines) -- Incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst has held off a challenge for her seat and will serve six more years in Washington, D.C.
The Red Oak native tallied over 51% of the vote statewide, defeating Democratic Challenger Theresa Greenfield, who collected 45%. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Des Moines, Ernst called on Iowans to show unity following the divisive election.
"This has been a very difficult year and a very challenging election for all of us," said Ernst. "People on both sides feel divided. Emotions and those wounds are very, very raw. But the election is over and it's time to start the healing. We need to turn down the rhetoric and start listening once again."
The race garnered national attention as a potential seat up for grabs by Democrats, seeing nearly $200 million spent on advertising and campaigning. Ernst says it was her determination and grassroots activism that helped her win the race.
"Growing up on a small farm in southwest Iowa, we didn't have a whole heck of a lot, but what we didn't have in money, my folks made up in grit and determination," said Ernst. "My mom often told us siblings that there isn't anything that we can't do. She always encouraged us. If something was particularly challenging, my mom would say 'hey, Joni, we'll figure out a way. If this is what you believe in, then let's make it happen.'"
The win gives Ernst another six-year term in the Senate. She won her first term in 2014 after serving as Montgomery County Auditor until she won a special election for an Iowa State Senate seat in 2011. Ernst -- who served 23 years in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard -- says her life has been dedicated to serving Iowans.
"Service, folks, is more than just a word to me, it is a mission and it is a way of life," said Ernst. "In the Senate, I've been honored to continue serving Iowans every single day, working with Democrats and Republicans to get results for Iowa."
In a speech following her concession, Greenfield said she was proud of the campaign her and her supporters ran.
"To be honest, I'll always carry the fight for hard-working families in my heart," said Greenfield. "This was never really about me or just one person. This was about standing up and fighting for what you believe in and following your dreams, and I followed it. Despite the tough times we're facing, and the results tonight, I am still hopeful."
Full results from KMAland counties in the general election can be found on our Election Results page.