(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa's federal lawmakers remain confident a new farm bill can be reached by the end of the year or early next year.
That's according to Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who provided an update on the latest 2023 Farm Bill talks during her visit to water quality initiative sites in Taylor County Wednesday. The current five-year bill expires at the end of next month. On the Senate side, Ernst acknowledged they have collaborated well with Republicans and Democrats on the Agriculture Committee. However, she tells KMA News there will likely be debates over funding priorities.
"We will have to figure out the levels of priority and what we need to fund first as we're looking at a constraining budgetary environment," said Ernst. "That's where we'll have a few of our, I don't way to say arguments, but maybe heavy discussions."
On top of agricultural subsidies, conservation programs, and farm policies, much of the spending in the bill revolves around the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. As they talk about finding ways to reduce spending in some areas, Ernst says building on work requirements for SNAP recipients is a possibility.
"Knowing that we have to conserve taxpayer dollars, we really do have to look at work requirements," said Ernst. "Making sure that those that don't necessarily need to be so heavily reliant upon the SNAP program are not."
Work requirements for SNAP were also part of the budget ceiling negotiations earlier this year, which would progressively extend the age group subject to those requirements. Additionally, after hearing concerns during her visit to Taylor County about having adequate compensation for employees, particularly civil engineers working on conservation projects, the Red Oak Republican says sustaining funding for the conservation title is imperative.
"Just being able to see this and hear the benefits with water quality and stopping that soil erosion, it just allows me to go back as we're discussing the Farm Bill in our committee and make sure my colleagues understand the importance of this," she said. "Maintaining the conservation title, understanding the benefits, and then also the funding aspect of it and making sure we can still fund these types of projects."
Ernst has also previously expressed interest in addressing the ownership of farmland by foreign entities and, over the summer, introduced the Foreign Agricultural Restrictions to Maintain Local Agriculture and National Defense, or FARMLAND, Act. As debate over SNAP and funding priorities continue, Ernst and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley have indicated that parts of the 2018 farm bill will likely be temporarily extended.