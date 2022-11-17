(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has secured an important position in the national Republican Party.
The Red Oak Republican Wednesday was unanimously elected to serve as chair of the Republican Policy Committee. Ernst has served as the committee's vice chair for the past four years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Ernst says she's honored to serve as the committee's chair, and hopes to unify the party.
"No matter who is in leadership," said Ernst, "it is really time for Republicans to unite behind a conservative agenda. And, that's what we can do on the Republican Policy Committee, is work on the policies we know our constituents want to see us take action on, and I am so glad to have the support of all of my colleagues in bringing them together in a collaborate effort to move on important pieces of legislation."
While declining to identify specific legislation, Ernst says the committee has a number of goals.
"One, of course, is controlling spending," she said, "and achieving a smaller federal government. It's really important to so many conservatives, especially, as I've been out on the trail across Iowa in the most recent election cycle. Energy independence is another one we hear a lot about--just combating inflation, stopping spending, all of those things that are hurting our Iowa families."
Ernst says the committee will also explore why the federal government was formed in the first place.
"One is to have a strong military," said Ernst. "One is for the federal judiciary. And, the other is for those large items that states and local governments can't do on their own. We need to start taking a look at what are our federal government's responsibilities, and what are those individual responsibilities--local and state responsibilities--and how can we start moving back, and getting out of everybody's business on the local level."
With her election to the RPC's chair, Ernst is now the number four Republican in Congress, and the top-ranking Republican female in the Senate. You can hear the full interview with Joni Ernst here: