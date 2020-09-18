(Red Oak) -- The Joni Ernst Campaign has announced a replacement event for the cancelled Roast and Ride.
Ernst -- a Republican from Red Oak -- is running to retain her seat in the U.S. Senate. She will host Joni's Ride Across Iowa in October. The poker run style motorcycle ride will feature six stops across the state over two days with a short program at each location.
"Motorcyclists come on out," said Ernst. "It'll be a two-day event on October 10th and 11th. The proceeds will go to benefit the Puppy Jake Foundation as well as derecho disaster recovery. So come experience the ride through our rural areas and our cities as we celebrate our great state of Iowa."
Riders will depart and arrive at each destination at their own pace. The event begins October 10th with stops in Sioux City, Carroll and Des Moines. Day two includes Cedar Rapids and Davenport. Tickets are $10 for riders and non-rider attendees are encouraged to make a free-will donation.
Proceeds will benefit the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation Derecho Disaster Recovery program and the Puppy Jake Foundation, which aims to provide veterans with trained service dogs.
For more information or to register, visit Roastandride.com.