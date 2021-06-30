(Tabor-Glenwood) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst extolled the virtues of local economies during a swing through southwest Iowa Tuesday.
Stops in Fremont and Mills counties highlighted the senators itinerary--part of her annual 99-county trip across the state. Ernst recapped the tour stops in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Her first stop was in Tabor, were she checked out businesses along Main Street, and talked to local business owners. Ernst says she was impressed with the number of new businesses in the community, as well as Tabor's history.
"Even the local cemetery there," said Ernst, "they have a number of conductors from the Underground Railroad that are buried in their local cemetery. So, there's a lot of rich history in Tabor, Iowa. So, I just encourage people to get out, please, and see what's going on. They have invested a lot in their downtown area."
Ernst's next stop was a visit to the Bountiful Blossoms Bee Company near Glenwood. Ernst says the bee farm produces a number of honey-based products.
"They do have honey there," she said. "The family developed many other products from the colonies--the bee colonies that they have on their property. Candles, soaps, lotions, balms--all of those things that you might expect as byproducts from the honey production.
Ernst says there's a fascinating science to beekeeping. She also learned of how bee populations are threatened by chemicals and other factors.
"Of course, bee colonies are impacted by different environmental aspects," said Ernst. "Some of that is overspraying that might happen on local fields. The bees can be harmed by a lot of herbicides and pesticides. So, just being aware of that, and how we can be good stewards of the land, and encourage different insect populations that are really beneficial to farming and pollination."
The senator says the biggest takeaway from her tour is that Iowans are finding gaps in the local economy with niche businesses.
"When you have these niche markets," she said, "you're pulling people from outside of the community into the community. So, not only are they supporting maybe one local business, but they're going to other businesses in the community. So, there's great attractions. It's a great way to support these small rural areas, with a different type of economy with these niche markets."
Ernst also visited the recently-opened Port of Blencoe. You can hear the full interview with Senator Joni Ernst with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.