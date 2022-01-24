(Clarinda) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst hopes another use can be found for Clarinda's vacant Mental Health Institute building.
As part of her 99-county tour across the state, Ernst stopped in Clarinda Monday to meet with local economic development officials and tour the complex vacant since June, 2015, when state officials opted to close it. Ernst tells KMA News there are steps the city can take to find opportunities for the facility.
"One would be taking a look at the economic development study that was done a number of years ago by IEDA (Iowa Economic Development Authority)," said Ernst, "and taking a look at some of the proposals that they had, and the suggestions out of that, and then certainly identifying, perhaps, federal problems that might use a facility like that."
Calling it "a grand structure," the Red Oak Republican says the facility is still in good shape.
"It is a solid structure," she said, "and, that's very impressive. So, it has really stood the test of time through all these years. But, because it is a solid structure, and a number of modifications would have to be made to suit modern day requirements, and ADA compliance, it might be a tough challenge. But, you know, never say never. I think there is still opportunity out there, and hopefully, we can engage with the state of Iowa, and push them a little bit, as well, because it is a state-owned facility."
Despite the continuing stresses from COVID-19 and other issues, Ernst believes Clarinda is doing well in terms of economic development.
"When we look across the state of Iowa," said Ernst, "of course, times have been tough through COVID. There is a lack of workers. I'm still hearing from employers that they really need people to fill open positions--not just here in southwest Iowa, but all across the state. So, we are hoping that here in the near future, we start seeing the labor pool, and we can see jobs, of course, expand."
After leaving Clarinda, the senator stopped in Lenox, where she met with officials at Ramsey's Market concerning the challenges small businesses are still facing during the continuing pandemic.