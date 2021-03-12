(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst Friday afternoon gave her stamp of approval to a new veterans' health care facility in Shenandoah.
Officials with the Veterans Administration's Nebraska/Western Iowa Health Care System gave Ernst a tour of Shenandoah's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 2041 A Avenue. Plans call for opening the nearly 10,000 square-foot facility in mid-April. Ernst had previously toured the existing 3,600 square-foot CBOC on U.S. Highway 59. She tells KMA News the new facility is "breath of fresh air."
"It is amazing," said Ernst. "It is about three times the size of the current facility. It is modern, updated, the flow is great, and I am just so thankful that our V-A is taking care of our veterans."
Along with the additional space, Ernst says the new CBOC offers expanded health care opportunities for veterans.
"They were talking about our physical therapy room," she said, "and, they will have a part-time PT here on site--perhaps in the future, a full-time one, as the demands increase. Podiatry, they'll be able to do women's health here, have a dedicated room for women's health. They were able to do a lot more with hearing aids than they were able to previously do with the current facility. They'll actually have their own hearing booth here."
Like other health care institutions, the Red Oak Republican says the V-A has faced the challenge of caring for veterans during COVID-19.
"It has been difficult," said Ernst, "especially as you try to do those in-person visits. But, one thing I will say about the V-A is that they are dedicated to treating our veterans. So, what they did is they really stepped up their telecommunicative health. So, telehealth, telemedicine, doing visits over the phone, doing business over the internet, all of that became very important during COVID-19. And, I think we'll see some of those aspects stick around for the long haul."
From Shenandoah, Ernst traveled to Bedford for a meeting with city leaders. The senator says holding events in her 99-county tour of Iowa while adhering to coronavirus safety protocol has been difficult.
"Completing the tour last year was very different," she said. "The way we've started this year was very different. Much smaller groups. We're not able to do the same type of town halls that we did previously. I hope at some point, we can get to that. But right now, it's smaller group meetings like the one we had at the CBOC in Shenandoah."
Lavastida Development LLC of Norman, Oklahoma is the CBOC's general contractor.