(Bedford) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst visited ongoing water quality initiative projects in Taylor County Wednesday morning.
Ernst gathered with Taylor County Soil and Water Conservation District and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship employees at a grade stabilization site on Montana Avenue just south of Bedford, discussing the project and policy issues surrounding conservation. Bruce Dake is a civil engineer technician with the Natural Resources and Conservation Services and designed the particular basin project. Dake says the designed body of water presents multiple benefits, including slowing down the flow of water and subsequent erosion of banks that have become more common since the floods of 1993.
"Our streams other than the Mississippi and the Missouri (Rivers) have downgraded for a significant amount of time and right now with that down cutting, the banks are caving in and all that and that's where a majority of our sediment is headed down south to the Mississippi River," said Dake. "So, these structures like this slow down that water and help with those stream bank areas."
Since the request for the project came in last September, Dake added it has also taken considerable collaboration between the property owners, state and county officials, and contractors to coordinate the planning and funding for the over $80,000 project. He says the project also protects existing infrastructure.
"We're also stopping a gully, because when we first started out here, you notice the road culvert up there, it was quite high off the bottom of the ditch and we're actually backing permanent water within one foot of the lip of that structure," Dake emphasized. "So, we've done about four of these with this (Water Quality Initiative) money where we're actually protecting infrastructure."
Dake adds that the still basin structures, like the one in Taylor County involving a dam and pond, typically have around a 97% trap efficiency of the sediment and soil coming down the stream. He also points to the nutrient management of the project with formations such as algae bloom and capturing any phosphorus coming downstream. Dake says many landowners on similar projects also lay down rock and fishing beds to provide recreational opportunities for area families.
However, officials also discussed at least one looming concern for conservation practices like the one in Taylor County, requiring a significant amount of design--an experienced workforce. Scott Eischeid is the NRCS District Conservationist for Taylor County. Eischeid says the federal and state governments have fallen behind the private sector in compensating experienced technicians.
"It used to be, like when I started over 20 years ago, the federal and state government was the job to have because it was ahead of the private sector in the benefits and even a little bit in the pay," said Eischeid. "Now what's starting to happen is that the private sector has exceeded the government and it's hard to get government employees whether they're state or federal because they can make more money in private."
Even if they can find some younger candidates, Dake adds it often takes several years to experience enough of the variability from project to project to feel confident on their own. Following her discussions Wednesday, Ernst says finding ways to increase benefits or wages for civil engineers in the public sector will likely be a priority as lawmakers discuss funding for conservation in the 2023 Farm Bill.
"These are valuable positions to have if we want to have these types of structures," said Ernst. "So, not only do we see the benefits here with the water quality and stoppage of erosion, but we also hear some of the other 'behind-the-scenes' challenges."
Ernst made her visit as part of her 99-county tour. Starting in 2016 with over $2 million in funding from the state, The Taylor County Water Quality Initiative promotes alternative land management and conservation practices in farmed areas identified as marginal or unprofitable while also increasing profitability and opportunities for area livestock and crop producers.