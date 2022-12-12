(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says several components she pushed for are included in the omnibus defense bill poised for passage in Congress.
The Red Oak Republican is touting many of the measures in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, including those supporting Ukraine in its continuing war against Russia. One measure would authorize the U.S. military to train Ukrainian forces on underwater demining operations. In a conference call with reporters Monday afternoon, Ernst says the training not only keeps American troops safe, but also supports a military partner and degrades a U.S. foe in Russia.
"My specific legislative effort will help the Ukrainian military demine the Black Sea, which is currently riddled with Russian mines--causing great disruptions in grain exports," said Ernst. "Reclaiming the Black Sea would be a major step forward for reclaiming Ukrainian sovereignty, allowing them to resume trade from their most important port. Simply put, demining Ukraine's ports is key to Ukrainian victory, and restoring stability to a global economy."
Another Ernst-supported measure included in the NDAA is the Deterring Enemy Forces and Enabling National Defense--or DEFEND Act. Ernst and other sponsors proposed the bill based on the Abraham Accords. Completed under the Trump Administration, the accords entailed a normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
"The DEFEND Act would require to Pentagon to work with our partners in the region to develop an integrated air and missile defense system," she said, "to take on the threat posed by Iran and its violent, extremist proxies."
Ernst also says the defense bill also includes a proposal to rebuild the National Defense Stockpile by procuring critical minerals for weapons systems from U.S. and allied sources.
"Far too many of these materials come from mines controlled by the CCP," said Ernst. "Even minerals mined in the United States rely on refinement--you guessed it--in China. We cannot continue sourcing anything from a supply chain that moves through our adversaries, which includes electric vehicles."
Also included in the NDAA is a provision blocking the Pentagon from purchasing electric vehicles that are procured or sourced through child or slave labor. And, the senator is hailing the inclusion of language eliminating COVID-19 vaccination requirements for U.S. troops.