(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is calling for a halt to the Biden Administration's negotiations on new nuclear agreement with Iran.
Ernst, along with Florida Republican Congressman Mike Waltz Wednesday, introduced the PUNISH Act, which stands for Preventing Underhanded and Nefarious Iranian Supporter Homicides Act. The Red Oak Republican says the bill would enforce U.S. sanctions on Iran until the Secretary of State certifies to Congress that Iran has not supported any attempt or activity to kill a U.S. citizen, a former or current U.S. official, or an Iranian living within the United States.
"Specifically, it would codify the Trump Administration's maximum pressure sanctions," said Ernst, "and prohibit lifting sanctions on Iran--including those that President Biden intends to lift to re-enter the Iran nuclear agreement--until the State Department can certify that no assassination attempts or bounties are placed on current or former U.S. officials for five years."
Ernst says the bill is in response to Iran's alleged continuing targeting of top U.S. national security officials--including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. At the same time, she assails President Biden's efforts to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran, which the senator calls the world's leading sponsor of terrorism.
"President Biden's negotiations pacify, rather than hold Iran accountable," she said. "All of this occurs without fears of retaliation from the United States, and demands action by Congress to safeguard our homeland."
Ernst's proposal is cosponsored by most Republican senators, including Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Roy Blunt of Missouri and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.